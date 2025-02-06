More creatives are leaving big cities for the Kootenays

Photo: Grand Forks Art Gallery

Across Canada, the rising cost of living and shrinking creative spaces in major cities are pushing artists to seek alternative hubs where they can afford to live and create.

Nelson’s Kalika Bowlby, of the Nelson Museum and Archives, said the Kootenay region offers something unique—an environment that allows artists to focus on their craft more freely.

“The Kootenays give them that balance,” she said. “It gives them the space to create and a strong local community that values artistic expression.”

Another factor that has led some artists to migrate from larger cities to more rural spaces is the financial burden of urban living.

“Artists are leaving big cities because the cost of living is just too high, and it’s hard to sustain a creative practice when you’re constantly worried about rent,” said Tim Van Wijk of the Grand Forks Art Gallery.

“The Kootenays offer space, affordability, and a really supportive artistic community.”

Van Wijk added that more artists are starting to recognize they can have just as much success—if not more—while living somewhere that gives them room to work and a better quality of life.

According to Statistics Canada, the overall population of the Kootenay region has grown, with the Central Kootenay area seeing a 6.1 per cent increase from 2016 to 2021.

Recent data from the West Kootenay Arts Council reveals that the Columbia Basin is home to approximately 870 professional artists. The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) hosts about 570, while the Regional District of East Kootenay contains about 250.

Despite this, there are challenges to “going rural.”

Shipping and logistics can be complicated in smaller communities, forcing artists to find creative solutions for exhibiting and selling their work.

“Fine art shippers usually don’t come through here,” said Van Wijk. “So we have to get creative with freight and courier options.”

However, he added that artists are finding unique ways to make it work.

Digital platforms, social media, and remote work opportunities have made it easier for artists to live in small towns while still reaching a wider audience.