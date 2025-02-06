Projects advancing across region add more options for affordable housing

Photo: Project design The Kootenay Society for Community Living has already started construction of 13 units of new rental homes for families, seniors, individuals and people living with disabilities in Castlegar.

Over 175 units of affordable housing options are being added to the Kootenay-Boundary region with supportive homes, shelter spaces, culturally-supportive homes and homes for seniors underway or set to get underway.

The projects are part of the B.C. government’s investment in homes for people and actions to drive the construction of more homes people can afford.

“We’re building supportive homes and shelters to help people get on a better path to living full, healthy lives,” said Ravi Kahlon, minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs.

North in the Slocan Valley, 10 units of affordable housing are in the design stage for Slocan, with the Slocan Valley Housing Society (SVHS) having hosted an open house Dec. 11 to unveil its plans.

Boni Maddison Architects of Vancouver drafted the plans for the development, slated for the lot between Hume and Harold Streets, across from the village’s school — W.E. Graham Community School — where the curling rink used to be.

The project is funded by the Community Housing Fund.

There are three projects in various aspects of design and construction in Castlegar, including a 68-unit project on Columbia Avenue, funded by the Community Housing Fund, that will be built on the site of the current Pioneer Arena.

Operated by Lu'ma Native BCH Housing Society, the project will begin this spring.

In 2023, the city entered into a memorandum of understanding for a housing and healthcare project which will improve “team-based healthcare” and construct a new building with new non-market housing units.

Over the past 40 years, Lu’ma has developed, owned, and managed more than 1,250 affordable housing units, including Indigenous and non-Indigenous projects.

A new permanent housing shelter — operated by the Castlegar and District Community Services Society (CDCSS) — which will stay open throughout the year is planned for 2245 Sixth Ave.

Plans for the 20 semi-private-bed shelter were announced in June of 2024, after the province cancelled funding of temporary homeless shelters that ultimately closed the Out of the Cold Shelter neat the Pioneer Arena on Columbia Avenue.

The shelter will be ready to open later this year, once renovations of the building are completed and proper permitting is in place.

Eagle Estates, located at 1101 Second St., will include eight one-bedroom apartments for people with low-to-moderate income on the upper floors, and a five-bedroom group home for people living with developmental disabilities on the ground floor. The site will also have full-time integrated support services.

In Grand Forks, 34 units of affordable housing are proposed to be built by B.C. Housing, while Fruitvale’s Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society is wrapping up 31 units of rental housing at 96 Deadmarsh Ave.

When complete in fall of 2025, Blizzard Mountain Place will include 31 one, two and three-bedroom units, a meeting space for tenants on the main floor and outdoor amenities, including a shared food garden space and a play area for children.