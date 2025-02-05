City looks to make its take off of seniors over parking passes to pay for reserves, infrastructure

Photo: Contributed

An 11th hour plea for no increase to the seniors’ parking pass fell on deaf ears Tuesday night as Nelson city council overwhelmingly voted for adoption of the bylaw increasing the cost of a pass.

The arguments of two city councillors — Jesse Peneiro and Leslie Payne — wasn’t enough on Tuesday night in city council chambers to stop adoption of a bylaw amendment to raise annual fees for seniors parking passes from $90 to $144.

Eight years ago an in-council plea by two councillors for stopping an increase — and a petition by seniors of almost 200 names gathered in three days — clashed with a 2017 request to triple the cost of the senior parking pass to $90 from $30.

On Tuesday, Coun. Payne re-iterated the notion seniors in Nelson did not have much room to absorb new expenses, living on an average of $2,800 per month, according to her research.

“When you are living on $2,800 per month, and there are significant increases in costs … I think anything that increases any amount like we are suggesting for the parking pass, all of those incremental things … do make a significant difference to the average senior living in our community,” she said.

She asked for the seniors parking pass to not to be increased at same rate as the general parking increase.

Coun. Peneiro agreed. He said there were a lot of needed cost increases for everyone throughout society, and many the city did not have control over, but some it does.

“For the people that do use the service, by and large they do need the help. It may very well be a gesture, but it is a gesture that is appreciated by many people,” he said.

But Payne and Peneiro were ultimately outvoted 5-2, with capital reserves, infrastructure cost increases and city revenue being championed ahead of seniors.

Even with the increase, it was pointed out in a city staff report, for seniors who parked downtown more than 1.5 hours per week, the parking pass paid for itself over the calendar year. The parking pass fee increase was built with that cost increase in mind, said city chief financial officer Chris Jury. That increase was what the city needed to put into the capital reserves for that infrastructure and that’s what the fee increase was based on, he explained.

Like funds generated from parking meter revenues, funds generated from increased senior parking permits, will go into the city’s capital reserve fund which is used primarily to support capital transportation projects for roads, bike lanes, and sidewalks, Jury said.

It was anticipated the fee increase fund an additional $10,000 in transportation improvements annually. Approximately 250 senior parking permits are purchased each year.

In early 2024, the city increased parking meter fees from $1.25 per hour to $2 per hour. A city staff report by deputy chief financial officer Aimee Mooney previously called for a consistent increase “to align with current parking costs.”

She also wrote that a pass increase would force seniors out of their vehicles and into low carbon transportation options.

“In addition, increased parking permit rates also encourage people to use alternative forms of transportation such as transit, cycling and walking,” she wrote.

Due to the timing of the increase of parking meter fees in early 2024, the senior parking permits were postponed as some 2024 annual passes had been purchased by residents.