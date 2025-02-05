Local health area overdose death rate drops in Nelson by almost 50 per cent

Photo: File

Unregulated drug deaths have dropped by almost 50 per cent in the Nelson local health area in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to data recently released by the B.C. Coroners Service.

The service reported that nine people had died due to overdose drug toxicity in 2024, compared to a nine-year high of 17 in 2023, dropping the unregulated death rate per 100,000 population to 30.7 from 56.1 in 2023.

Across the region, deaths rose from four in 2023 to six in 2024 in Castlegar, while Trail tied Nelson at nine in 2024, down from 11 deaths in 2023. The Kootenay Lake local health area had none in 2024, with one in 2023.

The Arrow Lakes local health region recorded one death in 2024 — the same as last year — and Grand Forks had eight deaths, up from six. The Kettle Valley local health area had two in 2024, the same as in 2023.

Looking north to Golden, no unregulated drug deaths were reported in 2024, with two the year before.

To the south over the Kootenay Pass, Creston reported three deaths in 2024, up from one in 2023, while Cranbrook had 13 deaths in 2024, down from 20 in 2023.

Reporting from the B.C. Coroners Service shows a 13 per cent decrease in unregulated drug toxicity deaths throughout the province in 2024 compared to 2023, with 2,253 lives lost last year. The rate of death in 2024 was 40 per 100,000 people, compared with 47 per 100,000 in 2023, 45 per 100,000 in 2022 and 44 per 100,000 in 2021.

“The information collected by our coroners during their investigations into unregulated drug toxicity deaths, indicates a decline in fatalities over the last several months of 2024. This is consistent with reporting from other jurisdictions in Canada and internationally,” said Dr. Jatinder Baidwan, chief coroner, in a press release.

“This doesn’t mitigate the fact that 2,253 members of our communities died in 2024, leaving behind grieving loved ones, friends, colleagues and teammates. Our thoughts are with all of those many, many people who have been touched by this crisis.”

In 2024, about seven in every 10 decedents were between the ages of 30 and 59, and nearly three-quarters were male. The rate of death among females in 2024 is 20 per 100,000. This is an increase of 65 per cent from 2020 (13 per 100,000) and a slight reduction from 2023 (21 per 100,000).

Fentanyl and its analogues continue to be the primary driver of unregulated drug toxicity deaths in B.C., detected in 78 per cent of expedited toxicological testing in 2024.

Cocaine (52 per cent), fluorofentanyl (46 per cent), methamphetamine (43 per cent) and bromazolam (41 per cent) were the other most common substances detected in expected toxicology. It’s important to note that the data from the report is preliminary and subject to change as additional toxicology results are received and investigations are concluded.