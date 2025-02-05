Leafs defenceman named one of three stars for the week in KIJHL

Photo: Contributed

The Nelson Leafs might be sliding in the KIJHL standings but one of their defensemen isn’t.

Memphis Burgeson has been named one of the three stars for the week in the league, the Sherwood Park, AB native recording a goal and five assists in three games for the Leafs while being a plus four and averaging 17:33 of ice time a game.

In their 6-4 win over the Kelowna Chiefs on Jan. 31, Burgeson had two assists. In their 4-1 win over the Spokane Braves on Feb. 1, Burgeson collected an assist. And in their 5-4 shootout win over the Castlegar Rebels on Feb. 2, the 5-11, 155-pound blueliner had two assists and scored the tying goal to force the game into an eventual shootout.

Burgeson has 22 points in 36 games, ranking him second in points among Leafs blueliners. He’s tied his points totals from last season split between the Leafs and 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Also named:

Steven Foster, top forward, Merritt Centennials

The Abbotsford native had three goals and two assists in three games for the Centennials. Against the Osoyoos Coyotes on Jan. 29, Foster scored the winner and collected an assist in a 4-3 comeback victory.

In their 6-5 shootout victory over the Williams Lake Mustangs on Jan. 31, Foster scored. Then in their 3-2 loss to the Kamloops Storm on Feb. 1, Foster had a goal and an assist.

Foster is second on the Centennials with 49 points in 37 games, which also ranks him eighth overall among KIJHL point producers.

Russell Newman, top goalie, Osoyoos Coyotes

The Billings, Mont., native had a win in two games and saved 86 of 90 shots for a 2.00 goals against average and a .956 save percentage.

In a 4-3 loss to the Merritt Centennials on Jan. 29, Newman made 54 saves. Then in a 2-0 win over the Sicamous Eagles on Feb. 1, Newman earned his first KIJHL victory with a 32-save shutout performance.

After coming over in a trade from Grand Forks, Newman has played in five games and has a 4.40 goals against average with a .900 save percentage.

— with files from Emanuel Sequeira, KIJHL