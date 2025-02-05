Approval given by council for payment by cellphone for all downtown parking meters

Photo: Timothy Schafer

A cell phone can now be employed as an accomplice to fuel the parking addiction in Nelson.

The city has approved a pay-by-cellphone option for all city parking meters — passed during city council regular business meeting Tuesday night — and will bring in the new technology by the end of the month.

The new option is expected to provide people who park downtown with a “convenient and flexible way to pay for parking.” There will still be an option to pay for parking using coins in the physical meter, but the PayByPhone application on a mobile device will be added, or by visiting the paybyphone.com website.

There will be no cost saving by using the cellphone app, with the parking fees remaining the same whether people use the app, the website or continue paying with coins.

The PayByPhone method means people can pay directly from their mobile devices, with no coins required, but also will receive reminders when their parking is about to expire, so more time can be added as long as they are within the maximum time limit for the specific parking space.

“PayByPhone allows residents to extend their time from their location instead of running back to a meter to add more time,” noted a press release from the city Wednesday morning.

If people would prefer to receive SMS text message confirmations and reminders, this can set up through the app. However, there is a fee for the optional text messages.

There are other stipulations. A minimum booking of one hour of parking is required when using PayByPhone. Those who wish to pay for less than one hour of parking should continue to use coins in the meters.

Sign of the change

In the coming weeks, pay station areas will have signs posted and all meters in the city will have green “PayByPhone” stickers with instructions.

Each parking meter will display a unique code that people can input to pay for their parking.

“It is important for residents to ensure they are using the correct meter number to avoid being issued a ticket,” the city release stated.

People can download the PayByPhone app directly from the Apple App Store or Google Play and ensure they are using a legitimate version of the app.

To learn more about parking in Nelson, please visit https://www.nelson.ca/498/Parking.