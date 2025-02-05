Skier partially buried in minor avalanche at Whitewater

Photo: Avalanche Canada

Two people were involved in a minor avalanche while skiing at the base of Ymir Mountain at Whitewater Ski Resort on Tuesday.

According to an incident reported submitted to Avalanche Canada, the person was partially buried but able to breathe normally, and the other person was caught but not buried.

The two people were part of a party of four that reportedly skied conservatively through West Ymir Bowl but “made a group decision to ski one at a time through the bowl as there was a persistent wind affected crust,” the report filed by “Coldsmoker” stated.

The first skier traversed “across the guts to a safe point and did not notice any signs of instability … signalled next skier to come across to safe point when they triggered the storm slab to release a size 1.5 avalanche and went with the snow for about 100 metres.”

Coldsmoker noted that visuals were maintained the entire time and no injuries occurred.

“We all skied to safety points in a group and made our way back down and discussed our experience with ski patrol,” Coldsmoker said.

The avalanche occurred at 1,900 m on the open slope — a 30 degree zone incline — with slab thickness at 45 centimetres and a width of 100 m. There was a crust on the snow near the weak layer.

Avalanche Canada encourages backcountry users to check conditions before heading out and to carry the proper safety gear, including a beacon, prober or shovel.

