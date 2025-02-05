RCMP seek witnesses, video in fatal Trail accident

Photo: Istock

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is seeking witnesses or video related to a fatal motor vehicle incident that occurred on Jan. 9. in Trail.

Police say they responded to a incident just before midnight that resulted in the death of Laura Morrison, a 38-year-old woman from Fruitvale.

Morrison reportedly fell from the front passenger side of a moving vehicle, a white 2023 Ford F-150, on Old Rossland Avenue. She sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and later passed away.

A man from the pickup truck was seen at the scene before driving away.

“The driver is known to Laura and MCU investigators are looking to confirm the circumstances leading up to Laura’s death and to determine whether there was any criminality involved, said Insp. Brent Novakoski, of the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dash-cam video or CCTV footage from Rossland Avenue between 3 p.m. and midnight on Jan.9, is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit’s information line at 1-877-987-8477.