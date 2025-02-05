Castlegar to host open house for public feedback

Photo: Istock

The City of Castlegar is inviting residents to review and provide feedback on its 2025 budget and five-year financial plan at an upcoming open house.

The in-person and online meeting will include an overview of the city's budget, followed by the opportunity for the public to ask questions and provide feedback.

Residents who want to attend in person can stop by 445 13th Ave for the 5:30 p.m. meeting. City staff will also be in attendance to discuss budget details.

Those unable to attend are encouraged to submit feedback by emailing [email protected] by Feb.13.