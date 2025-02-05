Empty Canvas Kootenays is hosting a couples-paint night

Photo: Laura Morrison

Let's be honest, we’re all working on ourselves. So why not work on things step-by-step with that special someone? This two-canvas painting event will let you and your date work side-by-side to create a shared masterpiece.

The Empty Canvas Kootenay event series is returning for another night of creativity. Hosted by mother of two, Laura Morrison, the events are recognized in the community as a fun way for loved ones to spend time together.

"So this will be my third year doing a date night Valentine's Day event," said Morrison.

Whether it’s a date, a girls’ night out, or a creative escape this Valentine's Day, Morrison said the event is a fun way to collaborate with friends and family.

"Typically my events are mostly women, but painting isn't just for the women. Date night gives the men a reason to try it too. A lot of them end up coming at least one more time to a regular event once they've been to their first one. It's nice to see," she said.

"Our first event was the biggest. We had 40 painters."

Photo: Laura Morrison

The session features a step-by-step painting project where attendees will design their own artwork to take home.

The event will take place at the Chances Casino in Castlegar. Tickets are $75 each, which gets you two canvases. The event will begin at 6. p.m. and is for individuals over the age of 19.

For more event information and ticket details, visit the Empty Canvas Facebook page or click here.