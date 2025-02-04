Slocan RCMP seek publics help to locate missing 71-year-old man

Photo: Slocan Lake RCMP

Slocan RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate 71-year-old Thierry Emile Brenon.

Mounties say Brenon was last heard from before Christmas and was last seen in Slocan.

He is described as 5’7” with grey and black (salt and pepper) hair, approximately 130 lbs, with a slim build and a French accent.

“Slocan Lake RCMP are very concerned for Thierry’s health and well-being and are encouraging the public to call police if they know his current whereabouts or have seen him. It is out of character for Brenon to be gone for so long. Thierry does not have a vehicle and frequently utilizes BC Transit,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Brett Urano.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Slocan Lake RCMP at 250-358-2222.