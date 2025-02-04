Heavy snowfall contributes to multiple vehicle collisions in Monday mash-up

Photo: file photo

The week has barely begun and already the city’s police force has had to handle the flotsam and jetsam from seven vehicle collisions.

“With the snowy conditions expected to continue into next week, we urge the public to take extra precautions,” said special Const. Silk Edwards.

The damage caused in these incidents ranged from mild to severe; in one instance, both vehicles involved in the collision had to be towed.

Two of the collisions were hit-and-runs. Failing to remain at the scene of an accident is a criminal code offense in Canada, said Const. Edwards, which can result in greater penalties than exchanging insurance information on scene.

Police are following up on leads, including CCTV footage, to identify the drivers involved in these files.

No major injuries were reported in any of these incidents.

“Fortunately, no one has been badly hurt and we would like to keep it that way,” said Const. Edwards. “Reduce your speed, ensure that the tires on your vehicle are sufficient, and use extra care while the roads are bad.”

To report dangerous driving, call the Nelson Police non-emergency line at 250-354-3919.