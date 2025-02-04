Latest KCR silver celebration sets Sing Chong Sessions in-studio

Photo: Submitted

In continuation of Kootenay Co-op Radio’s 25th-anniversary celebration, the fifth of a series of basement sessions featuring local performing artists will be taking place this month.

On Saturday, Feb. 22 the latest session — dubbed the ‘Sing Chong Sessions’ in honour of the historic building that KCR occupies — is a live studio performance (7:30 p.m.) with local stars Holly Hyatt and Jon Burden.

The Sing Chong Sessions have thus far hosted a group of Selkirk Music Students, doom metal Halloween magic with Pure Love Eternal and Mr. Aardvark, and an old-time radio Christmas hour complete with a brass band and someone playing a saw.

Blue Brews and BBQ

This year KCR will be commemorating their quarter century of broadcasting with multiple events throughout the year. These events are community celebrations in which everyone is welcome, whether you have a connection to KCR or not.

Including the 11th annual Blues Brews and BBQ, a fundraiser for KCR and the Kootenay Blues Society on Saturday, March 1 at Finley's Bar and Grill will present a Kootenay Women's Blues Revue with featured singers: Bella Cat, Aryn Sheriff, Rease Warner, Holly Hyatt and Judy Brown. The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with an opening set by Mr. A. Tickets available at Finley’s.

A very Grateful Night

On Saturday, March 15 at the Royal on Baker come out for A Very Grateful Night, a Grateful Dead tribute night with performances by Tulsa Naturals, The Grateful Life, Heavy Sweaters, Snakes and Horses, and Rob Funk.

Doors at 8 p.m. show starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available on the Royal’s website and are only $20 for KCR members and $25 for non-members.

Moving ahead

Kootenay Co-op Radio is an anomaly: it is a thriving community radio station in a very small rural market, it is not affiliated with a campus so it doesn’t receive any student fees to fund its operations and it is also a cooperative.

KCR has had its challenges, but, overall, the station is thriving. This is due in no small part to its monthly members, who financially support the station for as little as $5 a month. This sort of unrestricted funding allows the station’s staff to focus on quality programming and supporting the volunteer programmers rather than spending time chasing funding just to keep the lights on and the mics powered.