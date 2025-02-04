Castlegar council to review BC Housing proposal before February 18 vote

Photo: Castlegar City Council

The shelter at 2245 6th Avenue proposed by BC Housing will be voted on at the next Castlegar council meeting.

Castlegar City Council still need to decide whether they would accept the proposed Temporary Use Permit (TUP), that would allow BC Housing to operate a 20-bed permanent emergency shelter. The review was on the agenda for the Feb.3 council meeting.

Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon commented on the development back in June of last year.

“This new shelter will provide a safe space for people experiencing homelessness in Castlegar, where they will be able to access beds, meals, and the basic supports they need, when and where they need them," he said in a news release.

The new permanent shelter will replace the community’s temporary 10-bed winter shelter, which was open from November until April last year.

The shelter site, near the CPR rail line is close to transit, emergency services, and other Castlegar amenities.

According to the city's revised Interim Housing Needs Report, there is a need for 27 emergency beds. However, it states that not all un-housed individuals access shelters.

Meanwhile, the city has suggested starting off with 10 beds to trial demand before expanding capacity.

The proposal was discussed previously at in person info sessions on Jan. 22 hosted by BC Housing and the Castlegar and District Community Services Society (CDCSS).

Council will review the community feedback before making a decision before the proposal is voted on at the next meeting scheduled for Feb. 18.