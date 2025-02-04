Remembering Wesley Ziegler, Nelson's pioneering porter

Photo: Nelson Museum and Archives

Each February, Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Black communities in Canada, listen to their stories, and learn more about the contribution of Black settlers to the country's history.

As a part of this recognition, Castanet is highlighting the stories of some of the earliest recorded Black settlers in the Kootenays.

Remembering Wesley Ziegler, a Southern-born pioneer

Wesley Ziegler, otherwise known as “Old Zieg,” was born into slavery in Montgomery, Alabama, in either 1847 or 1855, depending on the source.

A portrait taken by Campbell Studio in the 1910s shows Nelson pioneer Wesley Ziegler, dressed in white and holding a bucket. The caption reads:

“Wesley Ziegler. First in Rossland. Born in slavery.”

By 1892, he was living in Spokane, working as a janitor at the Old National Bank and later as a porter at the Howard Hotel.

Life in Rossland

Ziegler is recorded as arriving in Rossland in 1896, though he does not appear in the 1897 or 1898 civic directories. Census records list his birthdate as Sept. 10, 1855, and his occupation as the proprietor of the Kohinoor Bathhouse, located at the corner of 1st Avenue.

A Rossland Evening World advertisement from Jan. 31, 1902, rendered his name as “William Zeigler.” An article in the Rossland Evening News praised his business, stating:

“The room has been completely remodelled and it makes one of the finest-looking shops in the city. A first-class bathroom is in connection under the management of W. Ziegler.”

Move to Nelson

By 1903, Ziegler had moved to Nelson, where he lived at 720 Baker St. and worked as a poultryman before becoming a porter at the Hume Hotel. He also operated a shoe shine stand at the hotel.

Dr. C.E. Bradshaw recalled in his memoir that “many a traveller can recall his Southern manner.”

Nelson’s famous possum supper

Ziegler became well-known in Nelson for hosting an annual Christmas possum supper, a Southern tradition he reportedly started in 1898.

The Daily Canadian wrote about the event on Dec. 13 and Dec. 24, 1907. However, three years later, the Nelson Daily News reported on Dec. 28, 1910, that the supper had been cancelled due to the unavailability of possums—a disappointment to Ziegler and many locals.

Final years and legacy

Ziegler passed away in Nelson on Jan. 3, 1919. His funeral was attended by about 40 people, with pallbearers including George Benwell (proprietor of the Hume Hotel), I.G. Nelson, C.D. Blackwood, and J. Kinney.

Although the location of his burial at Nelson Cemetery is known, his grave remains unmarked.