Nelson resident planning new walking tours for visitors

Photo: Samantha Holomay

A Nelson resident hopes to give visitors a new way to experience the city—on foot.

Steven Garrett is working to bring his idea, Nelson Walking Tours, to life.

“People want to learn about new places but also want to be entertained. They want to laugh,” he said.

Originally from Portland, Garrett moved to Nelson to be with his Canadian wife. He has a master's degree in environmental geography and previously led bicycle tours in Fort Lauderdale.

“I would point out things that were just fascinating, like massive banyans that started their lives growing in other trees. Or, that the ground below us was all fossilized coral reefs,” said Garrett.

Rather than following a typical walking tour format, he said he wants to focus on unique and entertaining topics to keep his tours engaging.

One key element he is refining is the storytelling aspect of the tours, incorporating local history, geography, geology and cultural context. He plans to collect and share stories from local historians, such as how the Big Orange Bridge got its name, ghost stories, rum running, and the origins of BC Bud in the Kootenays.

Photo: Keith Todd

He explained that he would combine natural and human history to help bring a broader scope of Nelson to life for attendees.

“For example, here I would explain things like how the local valleys were formed, when various peoples arrived here, and why it rains so much here,” he said.

Garrett is working with Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism and the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce (NDCC) to get his venture off the ground. One of the next steps will be securing sponsorships to cover the costs of printing brochures.

“I’m starting this from zero,” he said. “I also want to find a restaurant or bar to partner with, so that we can end the tour there.”

Garrett is also seeking other types of community support. He plans to meet with the NDCC later this week to discuss the next steps. Additionally, he has already received an outpouring of advice from locals through social media.

As he continues developing the tours, Garrett hopes to create an experience that is unique to Nelson and captivates both locals and tourists alike.

“If I can make a boring place like Fort Lauderdale interesting, I certainly can do the same, or better, in Nelson.”