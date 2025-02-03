Boss Smith and Nelson's legacy of resistance and community support

Photo: Nelson Museum and Archives

Each February, Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Black communities in Canada, listen to their stories, and learn more about the contribution of Black settlers to the country's history.

As a part of this recognition, Castanet is highlighting the stories of some of the earliest recorded Black settlers in the Kootenays.

What happened to Boss Smith? A forgotten figure in Nelson’s history

Boss Smith was a well-known figure in Nelson in the 1890s. Often seen alongside his close friend, prospector and local hotel porter William Cowgill, better known as “Porcupine Billy".

The Nelson Museum and Archives holds a studio portrait of the two men together, capturing a piece of their shared history.

Photo: Nelson Museum and Archives

In 1898, Smith fell ill in his shack located on Victoria Street. His friend, Alderman Charles Hillyer attempted to have him admitted to Kootenay Lake Hospital, but director A.H. Clements refused due to Smith’s skin colour.

Hillyer, who was a prominent community figure at the time, opposed the decision.

He wrote:

“Old Smith is a British subject and bears a good character, and now that he is stricken down in a community in which he has spent so many years, it seems to me anything but charitable in the management of a hospital subsidized by the government and contributed to by the citizens of Nelson, that this poor fellow should be debarred because of colour.”

The refusal sparked public intrigue and outrage among the community. The hospital's medical director and board members condemned Clement’s decision.

Despite the Nelson Tribune at the time not being recognized for progressive views on race, they published a response.

“The director who lays down the proposition that no coloured man shall be admitted into a hospital supported by public funds should be fired.”

Smith’s friends made alternate arrangements and his health soon improved. However, what became of him is still unknown till this day.

Nelson’s history is marked not only by moments of discrimination but also by a strong history of community members rallying together to stand up for justice and to support those in need.