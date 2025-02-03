Whitewater Ski Resort's Ymir Climber will test competitors ski skills

Photo: Samm Moore

Whitewater Ski Resort is gearing up to host three days of high-intensity ski mountaineering races this weekend.

The Ymir Climber races are designed to test competitors' endurance and speed as they maneuver their way through in-bound and backcountry terrain using dedicated uphill tracks.

The annual event is a part of the Canda Cup Skimo Race Circuit that includes vertical, individual, and relay races.

The competitions are broken into two race divisions:

Elite: Featuring some of the fastest racers in the word, this race division will challenge even the most fit ski mountaineering athletes as they go head-to-head and test their endurance, technical skills, and mountain savvy. To qualify for the points series and national team consideration, athletes must compete in this race category.

Heavy Metal: For participants with traditional backcountry skis/splitboard, boots and bindings rather than specialized SkiMo racing equipment. A combined single ski/binding weight of 1,450 gram (51 ounces) is a typical weight cut-off.

Race Schedule

Vertical race- Feb.7

The first competition is the vertical race, where competitors will climb uphill from the Hummingbird Lodge to the Raven Chair. The race is open to all, but elite and heavy-metal racers are encouraged to compete.

Individual race- Feb.8

The second competition will include a one-hour to three-hour race covering both groomed and backcountry terrain. The course runs from the King through to the Goat Trees, over to the Summit, the West Ymir, and back.

Relay race - Feb.9

The third and final race involves two-person teams on the runs Upper Concentrator and Jackpot. Each racer must complete two laps (15 minutes each). The competition features two climbs and two descents.

Race divisions :

Junior (ages 18 and under)

Adult (ages19-49)

Masters (ages 50+)

To join in on all the action, or for more information about how to register, visit the Whitewater Ski Resort website.