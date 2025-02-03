UK plans rollout for digital IDs—is Canada next? 

Photo: Samantha Holomay

The UK government announced in January that it would move forward with a national digital ID system, aiming to streamline access to government services and reduce identity fraud.

Glen Foy, an instructor at IXL Driving Training in Nelson, believes digital IDs could make life easier for Canadians, particularly when it comes to driver’s licenses.

“It would reduce the need for card licenses for sure,” he said. “ I kind of asked a student about it…. He said he would be disappointed that he didn’t receive a physical card as a 17-year-old… A lot of them look forward to it.”

For some, regardless of age, receiving a driver's license in the mail is seen as a rite of passage, symbolizing a major milestone.

While Foy acknowledged that a shift to digital IDs might disappoint some, he believes younger generations would likely adjust.

His primary concern, however, is security. He recalled an incident from a few years ago when someone in his circle lost their ID and the thief was able to have information changed on it.

“The key thing would be security but also people steal physical cards as well,” said Foy. “ If it reduces the need for cards, I’d love to have fewer cards.”

A mobile driver’s licence will be one of the first digital documents in the GOV.UK Wallet, set to launch later this year.

Digital IDs, which store identification details securely on a smartphone, have already been introduced in some Canadian provinces. However, widespread adoption remains a challenge due to privacy concerns and public skepticism.

In Alberta, the province has introduced MyAlberta Digital ID, a free service that allows residents to verify their identity online for government services.

The BC Services Card, also allows individuals to access a range of government services. While not exclusively a driver's license, it represents the move toward digital identification.

According to ICBC spokesperson Lindsay Wilkins, the province has already taken steps toward a digital ID system.

“We don’t currently have plans for a digital driver’s licence in B.C. but we’ll continue to consult and learn from our colleagues in other Canadian jurisdictions and North America who are using digital licences,” said Wilkins.

While the UK’s digital rollout may serve as a model, the debate continues over whether digital identification with enhance convenience or introduce new security risks.