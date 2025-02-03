Castlegar seeks more artists to participate in the 26th Art Walk.

Photo: Castlegar Art Council Photo: Kyle Burk titled, Mr. Lippy.

The Castlegar Art Walk organizers said they are 18 people short of reaching their post-COVID participation numbers.

In past years, we've had up to 30 artists participating,” said Castlegar Art Council member Val Field. “Then COVID hit, and we lost a lot of artists, and we're down to 12.”

Despite the pandemic impacting artists' participation, Field hopes that the event can bounce back to its original numbers.

“We'd love to get more back to more artists participating. So we're always on the lookout,” she said.

The Castlegar Art Walk runs each year from June to September. Artists are introduced to local establishments for a chance for their talents to be displayed in selected venues throughout the city.

The public can pick up or download brochures that guide them through the streets of Castlegar to discover all kinds of different paintings, pottery, sculptures, photos and other varieties of crafts.

Participants will have a chance to engage with local artists to learn more about the art and the creativity skills behind it.

Field said that this year they hope to generate more interest from local artists in the region.

“haven't been able to break the number 12. But I think this year we've got a few more people interested.”

To sign up for this year's Art Walk make sure to go Castlegararts.com, and head to the Art Walk tab. There artist will have to fill out an application form. The deadline to sign up is March. 14

For more information on upcoming events visit Castlegararts.com or click here.