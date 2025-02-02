Learn traditional uses of indigenous plants at the library

Photo: Submitted

Everything is related, says educator Melissa Dorey.

When looking at traditional uses of Indigenous plants, there are so many inter-related aspects to see: language; material use; artistry; connection to the land.

Dorey will be leading a conversation at the Nelson Library on Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 – 8:30 p.m., spotlighting the cedar tree in particular. The workshop is free and open to teens and adults.

Register by contacting the library.

Dorey’s mantra is, “healing through learning and connecting.” The goal for her in presenting this knowledge is that people would see how closely related they already are to the cedar tree and what they can do to foster that connection, showing care for themselves and the natural world around us.

The workshop — or co-learning sessions as Dorey calls them — is multi-disciplinary by nature as it is rooted in Indigenous pedagogies and has a wholistic approach.

“Being in relationship with traditional plants is a love I enjoy sharing,” she said.

Dorey is a Sn???ay?ckstx knowledge keepers and on-the-land specialist with Mi’kmaq and European ancestry and has had a long passion for traditional plan food-medicines and materials. For the past 15 years, she has been focussing on traditional plant learning from knowledge keepers and elders.