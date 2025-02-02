Nelson offender facing 14 charges released on conditions

Photo: file photo

A laundry list of charges is facing a Nelson repeat offender, as well as a court-imposed condition barring him from entering any business or retail store in the Heritage city.

Nelson resident Daniel Dinunzio was arrested by Nelson Police Department officers on Friday, Jan. 31 on a warrant for theft.

Police took him into custody and held him for a bail hearing.

Dinuzio is facing a total of 14 charges against him, including five counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of possession of stolen property, one count of theft and four counts of breaching release conditions.

“Following a bail hearing, the courts released Dinunzio with conditions,” said NPD community safety officer Silk Edwards in a press release.

Among his bail conditions are the promise to attend future court dates and an order barring Dinunzio from entering any business or retail store in Nelson that sells goods, including food, without a court-appointed chaperone present.