New CT scanners coming to Nelson and Trail hospitals

Photo: IH Kootenay Lake Hospital

Interior Health is replacing the CT scanners at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) in Trail and Kootenay Lake Hospital (KLH) in Nelson.

A big feature of the new scanners is reduced radiation – the machines can take better quality images with less radiation. The scanners also have enhanced cardiac exam capabilities and artificial intelligence software. The new scanners will replace machines that are over 10 years old.

The project at KBRH will cost about $3.7 million. Interior Health is asking the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District (WKBRHD) to contribute $1.5 million, as part of its 2025/26 capital funding request. The project includes renovations to upgrade the area to meet current radiation and ergonomic safety standards.

The KLH project will cost $4.25 million and also includes building renovations. IH is asking for $1.7 million from WKBRHD.

Todd Mastel, Corporate Director of Business Operations, also presented the rest of IH’s 2025/26 capital funding requests.

The total budget for the year is $14.06 million, with IH requesting that the hospital district contribute $5.62 million. Last year, the district contributed $2 million, and the year prior it was $7.3 million.

The capital funding request is divided into five categories: construction projects over $100,000; construction projects under $100,000; IH-wide digital health services; equipment over $100,000; and equipment under $100,000.