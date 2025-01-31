'We've won the first step': B.C. ostrich farmers say court decision is first phase in larger fight against mass culls

Photo: Katie Pasitney

The owners of Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. said that the judge's decision to temporarily halt the cull of 400 ostriches is the first step in a larger fight against mass culling policies.

The ruling has reinvigorated farm owner Katie Pasitney, who said she sat with her stomach in knots as the decision was being deliberated.

"We've won the first step," she said. "We have a long battle ahead, but these animals are going to live."

"That's a win."

The case has drawn national and international attention, with calls for Canada to reassess their approach to animal disease outbreaks.

"The world needs to watch because how this plays out will set the stage for the future," Pasitney added.

The next phase will be a judicial hearing review within the next 30 days, determining whether the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) cull order is justified or not.

The hearing will also determine if alternative measures such as vaccination and research should be considered instead.

"We're protecting not just these 400 ostriches, but the next 400 and the next 400, by creating policy change," said Pasitney, adding that's why her family started this in the beginning.

As they now push change, Pasitney reminded supporters that this is only the beginning and that the pressure must continue to create real change.

"This is only phase one... Now we fight for all the farms out there to push for real policy change," said Pasitney.

"I think we just have to have more faith in ourselves and that in numbers we can create change."