Judge freezes order to kill B.C. ostrich herd over avian flu pending further review

UPDATE 3 p.m.

A federal judge has effectively lifted a Saturday deadline for a B.C. farm to kill about 400 ostriches hit by an outbreak of avian flu.

Justice Michael Battista ruled Friday to stay the cull order imposed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency while the farm involved seeks a judicial review of the case.

Battista said in a written decision that going ahead with Saturday's order before the matter could be further examined "would expose the applicant to irreparable harm."

A lawyer for Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. had argued in a Friday hearing that the ostriches should be exempted from the order because their genetics are the subject of an antibody research study, making them rare and valuable.

Michael Carter says his clients — farm co-owners Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski — had "happy tears" when they learned the news after watching the proceedings virtually from Edgewood, approximately 200 kilometres east of Kelowna.

The CFIA issued the order after avian flu was detected in two dead ostriches Dec. 30 and its lawyer argued Friday that public health concerns outweigh the farm’s position.

The farm initially applied for a CFIA exemption that exists for animals with rare genetics, but the federal agency denied their application Jan. 10.

ORIGINAL 1:30 p.m.

A hearing was held Friday for the Edgewood, B.C. farmers who are seeking a court injunction to delay a Canadian Food Inspection Agency cull order of 400 of their ostriches.

CFIA lawyer Paul Sanders argued that the cull is required to prevent the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPIA), which was found in two dead birds on the farm.

“These are diseases have the potential to transmit from animals to humans,” said Saunders.

The CFIA underscored Canada’s obligations to the World Health Organization, which supports the “stamping out” policy to control outbreaks of these kinds to maintain Canada's disease-free status.

The CFIA lawyer added that even if the birds appear healthy, the virus would still pose too much of a risk.

Lawyers representing Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. argued that their flock has recovered, and as a result, could offer valuable scientific information and insights into bird diseases and anti-body recovery.

“The ostrich itself, the robust immune system, the location. It's in remote rural British Columbia. The fact that CFIA, on its website, recognizes vaccination as an option…They're not considering the options and the discretion that they have to use treatment instead of disposing or culling of the herd,” said lawyer Michael Carter at the hearing.

Lawyers representing the CFIA maintained that the vaccinations and antibodies that the farm has been offered by biologists in Japan have not been approved under current Canadian policy.

The court questioned whether the responsibility to carry out the cull should fall on the farmers or the government.

The CFIA had set a deadline of Feb. 1 for the farm to cull and dispose of the birds.

The farm's resistance to the cull order has attracted widespread attention.

"The ostrich story is one of unbelievable bureaucratic overreach," said Suzanne Anton, former B.C. Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in a post on X.

"Kill 400 healthy birds because some Canadian inspectors say so. They’re seeking a remedy in court. Canadian courts have been extraordinarily deferential to authority during the Covid era. This would be a good case to question the science & support citizens instead."

Other demonstrators also displayed their support by attending the meeting.

The judge reserved their decision and said that the ruling would be issued later in the day.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated once a decision has been made.

