Troll Loppet ski event sees record turnout in Castlegar

Photo: Castlegar Nordic Ski Club

The Troll Loppet cross-country ski event saw its biggest success to date, drawing a record number of participants to the trails.

Simon Chre?tien of Castlegar Nordic Ski Club said this years turnout exceeded expectations, clocking in another milestone for both the club and the annual ski race.

"It was a record turnout yesterday with over 250 skiers participating."

The club posted pictures to their Facebook page to document the event. Chre?tien said that the festivities have steadily gained more popularity.

"I think it's gaining a reputation as we have the most ski trails in the Kootenays," he said. "I think it's got a reputation of being a bit of a crazy route that winds all the way through the Rossland range. It's a great opportunity for skiers in the area to be able to try that out, especially this year."

Chre?tien attributed the events success in part to the new trails.

"We included some new trails that we had just built that a lot of skiers hadn't been able to try, so I think a lot of people came out for that as well."

With this year setting a new benchmark, organizers are already looking ahead to next year, hoping to build on the momentum and attract even more participants.

"So that's really important for us," said Chre?tien. "Carrying on a tradition that comes from family members of people who still ski at our club and who were the founders. We are trying to commemorate them in that way."

The Troll Loppet continues to be a highlight of the winter season in Castlegar, bringing together skiers of all ages and skii levels for a day of fun competitions on the trails.

"I think that Loppets are a really important part of Nordic skiing tradition for any club," said Chre?tien.

The next major event the club will be hosting is the Mid-Night Winter Tales scheduled for March.1. Attendees can skii to a bonfire venue in the woods and be taken on a oratory adventure. For more information about upcoming events, visits the Castlegar Nodric Ski Club website.