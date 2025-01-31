Heavy snow expected throughout day in West Kootenay region

Photo: Timothy Schafer

A heavy snowfall warning is in effect for much of the West Kootenay region as a frontal system moves through and could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Kootenay-Boundary region, including Arrow Lakes, Slocan Lakes and Kootenay Lake regions.

The total snowfall amounts expected are between 15-25 cm. Snow is expected to continue to fall throughout the day, tapering off around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," the Environment Canada warning stated.