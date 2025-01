Photo: Contributed

Highway 3 along Kootenay Pass is closed for three hours today.

Starting at 1 p.m. avalanche control work is planned between the west avalanche gate and east avalanche gate for 18 kilometres — known as Kootenay Pass — until 4 p.m.

No alternate route in Canada is available between Salmo and Creston with the BCGEU strike still limiting sailings across Kootenay Lake. Roads are open through the United States across the South Selkirk Mountain range.