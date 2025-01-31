Transfer station closed after logs damage nearby facility

Photo: Istock

The Regional District of Central Kootenay announced on Jan. 29 that the Marblehead Transfer Station has closed until further notice after falling logs damaged a nearby facility.

The transfer station, located just north of Kootenay Lake, was closed following the incident on Jan. 27, when logs slid down an embankment during a nearby forestry operation.

Photo: Contributed Photo: Regional District of Central Kootenay

The RDCK has reported that the station was closed at the time, no injuries were reported, and the site will likely reopen next Wednesday, Feb.5

The transfer station operates from Wednesday to Saturday, and updates regarding the closure will be posted on the RDCK website.