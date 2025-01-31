Kaslo Community Forest completes wildfire risk reduction project

Photo: Kaslo Community Forest website

As wildfires continue to increase in frequency and severity, the Kaslo and District Community Forest Society (KDCFS) completed a wildfire risk reduction project, covering approximately eight hectares of KDCFS’s tenure and two hectares of Crown land within the wildland urban interface.

With funding support from the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC), the fuel reduction work focused on selectively removing trees to reduce the high fuel content and excess forest debris within a high-use recreation area that has an extensive bike trail network.

This fuel reduction treatment is expected to help protect the community from wildfires and serve to enhance both wildlife habitat and recreational values. The total amount of funding allocated for the project was $96,900.

The treatment area was initially identified in the Kaslo Community Wildfire Protection Plan as a priority treatment area — as the site had the forest characteristics, location, and attributes to be considered high-risk — from the perspective of community wildfire risk reduction.

“Given the increasing number and severity of wildfires, this type of wildfire risk reduction work is becoming vital in and around communities in British Columbia,” shared Jeff Reyden, RPF, manager of KDCFS. “This was a full phase, wildfire risk reduction project, from a pre-treatment survey including wildfire assessment plots, to treatment unit layout, to the development of a fuel management prescription (FMP) and implementation of the work, which was a manual, thin from below treatment.”

Thinning from below involves removing the ladder fuels, which are the smaller trees that are suppressed beneath the upper layer of a forest, favouring the most vigorous, healthy trees which helps improve overall forest health. Ground fuels are also removed, as well as pruning the residual stems up to two metres. As noted by Reyden, the pre-treatment surveys started in the spring of 2023, followed by FMP development later that summer.

John Cathro, a long-time Kaslo resident and forester with a background in wildfire risk reduction, was hired by KDCFS to develop the FMP, which is required prior to conducting forestry activities of this type on Crown land.

“FMPs are planning documents that describe the site, identify the values to be protected, provide cutting specifications, and set our fire behaviour objectives to be achieved,” said Cathro.

Community consultation followed in the fall of 2023, with KDCFS hosting community field tours and communicating with local trail groups such as the Kaslo Mountain Bike Club and the Kaslo Outdoor Recreation and Trails Society, as a recreation trail traversed the area.

In addition, the project created family-supporting jobs for local workers and contractors involved throughout the planning and implementation stages, further showcasing holistic forest management for a diversity of values, including social and economic ones.