Atco receives provincial perk to complete new production facility

Photo: Atco website

A local forest-sector manufacturer is receiving a boost from the province to help grow its product line.

Atco Wood Products — located in Fruitvale, 67 kilometres southwest of Nelson — is considered one of the top producers of softwood veneers and related by-products in the region.

Through the B.C. Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF), the Government of B.C. will hand Atco $50,000 to complete planning for a new veneer-production facility, and purchase and commission new equipment to improve fibre utilization and optimize production.

The company — which also manufactures veneer, ties, posts, wood chips, mulch and biomass — has evolved from its sawmilling roots, into a cutting-edge manufacturer of specialized softwood veneer and other wood products.

As part of new support for forest-sector manufacturers throughout the province will help create jobs and boost local economies while diversifying the range of fibre sources used to manufacture high-value, made-in-B.C. forest products.

The plan of the program is encourage better use, and value-added, in the forest-sector manufacturing industry, said Diana Gibson, minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.

“Using available fibre wisely is an important part of B.C.’s plan for sustainable forestry,” she said in a release. “The B.C. Manufacturing Jobs Fund is partnering with forestry companies throughout the province to grow and stabilize their operations and get the most out of our fibre supply, while producing more made-in-B.C. engineered wood products.”

The province is contributing as much as $5.1 million toward seven forest-sector capital projects and five planning projects in communities throughout the province. These projects are supporting forest-product manufacturers to innovate their business lines and grow their operations, supporting a strong and resilient forest sector throughout B.C. that is focused on producing leading-edge, high-quality wood products and biomaterials.