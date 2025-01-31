Deer on the down low brings apex predator cougar near human habitation

Photo: Creative Commons

With winter now officially settling in, the region’s deer population is settling into the lower, more settled regions of the West Kootenay to forage for food.

And the ungulate’s odyssey brings in its wake one of the region’s apex predators — the mountain lion — as the big cat follows one of its primary food sources to the less snowy areas of the West Kootenay.

So it should be no surprise to see the normally shy cougars down near human homes at this time of the year, but it is still a sobering and frightening reminder of how close most people in the Nelson area and the Slocan Valley are to the forest.

For some in the Slocan Valley, a cougar has been sighted prowling each evening for the last five nights close to homes at the end of Nixon Road in Appledale — located eight kilometres north of Winlaw.

According to a posting on the Slocan Valley Community Web FaceBook site, the cougar has been coming close enough to yards to be spotted, setting off dogs, goats and electric fences.

Some people responded to the thread of the cougar sighting, claiming several encounters and sightings already this winter.

On Thursday evening, two wolves were seen around Sunshine Bay, around 31 kilometres east of Nelson, but on the Nelson-side of the West Arm of Kootenay Lake. Although 50 years ago wolves were considered extinct in the West Kootenay, there is now a low density population.