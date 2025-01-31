1,600 volunteers needed for Trail-Rossland to host 2026 BC Winter Games

Photo: BC Games Flickr

Tons of volunteers will be needed to help support the cities of Trail and Rossland host the 2026 BC Winter Games for the first time.

Roughly 1,600 more volunteers will be needed to successfully host the historical competition slated for next February. Both cities announced the venture in 2021 to much enthusiasm.

Organizers are encouraging community members to volunteers to help generate a predicted $1.6 million in the local economy. The board of directions that was announced on Jan. 23 are also on the hunt to find 80 new chairs to lead in different areas of event planning.

The Mayor of Rossland, Andy Morel, said that the event will underscore some of the regions top talent.

"This event will highlight out vibrant communities and the spirit of sport."

Former Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin said that both cities are eagerly anticipating hosting the sporting event.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to experience our region’s first-class sporting amenities and friendly hospitality services.”

The games will feature 1,200 top winter athletes from across the province competing in over 19 different sports categories.

Founded in 1977 by the provincial government, the first BC Summer Games were held in Penticton the following year, and the first Winter Games were held in Kamloops in 1979.

Last year the winter-based sports competition was hosted by the city of Quesnel, while the Summer Games took place in Kelowna. Originally participation-based, the competition has since shifted to focus more on athletic excellence and development.

Now it’s Trail and Rossland’s turn to team up and celebrate the region's passion for snow sports at the 2026 Winter Games, set to take place Feb. 25 to March. 1.