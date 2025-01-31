Kaslo residents are invited weigh in to help shape the communities future

Photo: Istock Photo: The Village of Kaslo

The Village of Kaslo is inviting residents to weigh in on the community's future.

This coming Tuesday, council will present the village's strategic strategies, asking residents to speak out about what areas they should be focusing on during the next three years.

Some of the issues on the docket for discussion include mechanical upgrades to the local arena, discussions regarding the Official Community Plan (OCP) Housing Needs Report, reviews of improvements made to the local water treatment plant, and considerations pertaining to an additional RCMP officer joining the police detachment.

For residents who want to speak out or attend the proceedings that will help shape the next three years, they can do so but visiting the Andrew’s United Church on Tuesday Feb. 4 at 500 4th Street at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Photo: St Andrew's Kaslo Heritage Hall

The Village of Kaslo said that staff will also be in attendance to answer questions regarding the Kemball Memorial Centre, and the development plan for South Kaslo. Attendees can also meet with members of the Kaslo FireSmart program to learn more about the initiative.