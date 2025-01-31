Heritage BC invites Town of Creston to participate in week of cultural celebrations

Photo: The Creston Museum

Creston has been requested to be one of the many towns taking part in Heritage Week this February.

During a Jan. 28 meeting, council received a proclamation request from Heritage BC, urging the city to participate in the week-long celebration.

Established by the National Trust for Canada in 1973, Heritage Week raises awareness about local history and cultural preservation while encouraging Canadians to learn more about their communities.

This year's theme is “Pastimes in Past Times,” and if approved, will run from Feb. 17 until Feb. 23.

Heritage BC is a member-based non-profit that provides educational seminars and membership programs to promote cultural awareness.

Local municipalities across the province who are participating are encouraging residents to join in by visiting local heritage sites, museums, or cultural centres and learn about regional history through educational workshops.

According to the Creston Museum, the town's rich history boasts several different resources, from forestry, mining and agriculture, similar to the rest of the Kootenays.

Since 2015, the town has hosted History About Town week, running in July, where attendees can experience guided tours throughout the community.

The decision has yet to be approved by council. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 11.