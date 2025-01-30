Location of first supervised inhalation site in Nelson not in the plans, IH confirms

Photo: File

Almost two years after Interior Health delayed an attempt to open the first supervised inhalation site in Nelson it has confirmed the delay has closure.

At this time, episodic inhalation supports are being provided by ANKORS/REDUN in the city to reach individuals where they are in the community, noted an Interior Health spokesperson on Tuesday, but the service is not a fixed overdose prevention site (OPS).

“Nelson does not have fixed inhalation OPS location and there are no plans to select a new site at this time,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to Castanet (Nelson).

ANKORS provides seven-day-a-week services for injection-based OPS.

After local residents raised safety concerns in May 2023, IH elected to delay the opening of a supervised inhalation site at the Nelson Friendship Outreach Clubhouse. The authority had intended to operate the site with the Rural Empowered Drug Use Network (REDUN) and AIDS Network Outreach and Support Society (ANKORS).

However, IH did not close the door to the establishment of further future OPS services in the city, considering the human cost of the crisis, averring the intention to work with the municipality and community agencies to meet the needs of the vulnerable population.

“(T)he ongoing human toll of death and injury from the toxic drug supply continues to drive the need for a full range of substance-use services, including overdose prevention services (OPS), outreach and treatment,” the spokesperson said.

The recent changes made to decriminalization do not intensify the search in Nelson for permanent OPS site, the spokesperson said.

“Changes to decriminalization is not a significant factor in determining OPS services,” he said. “Interior Health’s priority is to continue to look at services that will address the ongoing impacts of the toxic drug supply in B.C.”

New or expanded IH Nelson MHSU services since 2020

Interior Health provides a range of specialized care for mental health and substance use across multiple programs in Nelson designed to offer individualized, recovery-oriented, trauma-informed, and culturally sensitive services.

Five of these programs have launched within the last four years.

• OAT/prescribed alternatives

A service to provide treatment medications, such as suboxone and methadone, for persons experience opioid use disorder (OUD). The Nelson OAT/prescribed alternatives clinic is located with Nelson MHSU services at 333 Victoria and at community pharmacy partner (Pharmasave located on Baker Street).

• Integrated crisis response outreach liaison

A team that connects a dedicated MHSU clinician with police/RCMP to support individuals in crisis.

• Early psychosis intervention

A service that provides wrap-around services to clients 19-30 and their families who are experiencing early psychosis. Nelson services are a part of a regional EPI service with services available in Trail and Grand Forks.

• Integrated service framework supported rent supplement program (ISF-SRSP)

A program that focuses on individuals experiencing homelessness/precarious housing who require a moderately complex level of support. Services provided include case management, cultural supports, nursing care, substance use counselling and will work collaboratively with Population health services. Rent supplements are administered by Nelson Community Services.

• Substance use connections

A service for people who have experience a substance use-related event. To provide connection to mental health and substance use services and other supports including withdrawal management, recovery and treatment.

Source: Interior Health

Related enlightenment

Connected facts and facets …

In Trail, there are inhalation and injection supports available at the Trail shelter for guests staying at the shelter; as well as episodic overdose prevention services provided by ANKORS/REDUN to reach individuals where they are in community.

Existing overdose preventions continue to serve the needs of patients, and the province is working to finalize new minimum service standards as soon as possible to support consistent, quality care for people. These standards will establish baseline operational and facility requirements for all provincially-funded, fixed and mobile, OPS in B.C. This work is ongoing and the province will be providing an update.