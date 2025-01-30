Canadian Cancer Society increases Kootenay region travel grants

Photo: Contributed Photo: Samantha Holomay

The Canadian Cancer Society (CSS) has expanded its travel grant program to better support patients across the province.

In collaboration with the B.C. government, the CSS has increased access to Cancer Travel and Accommodation Services (CTAAS), to give Kootenay residents better coverage with travel expenses, including free accommodations.

According to the CSS, the program was launched in 2023 and has since helped over 3,000 B.C. residents, including 119 East Kootenay residents in 2024.

Each patient receives an average of $2,000 in travel reimbursement funds.

Dr. Jim Wiedrick, a physician at Kootenay Lake Hospital, has long advocated for improving B.C.’s healthcare system and transport services.

Photo: Contributed Photo: Samantha Holomay

He said that rural patients requiring specialized care often struggle due to the long distances they must travel.

“We live in a beautiful part of geography with mountains and valleys, but sometimes it makes it hard for us to transport patients by ambulance to Kelowna or Vancouver or wherever they have to go for really highly specialized care,” said Wiedrick.

While he praised expansions like the travel grant program, Wiedrick said more work is needed to bring medical transport care in B.C. where it needs to be.

“I think there's still way more that we can do with BC ambulance, with what's called the patient transport network, to do better on getting people to those places,” he said.

For instance, if you're living in Nelson, and now you got to get to Kelowna for a specialist appointment. People have made some progress in that, but we're not where we need to be.”

Non-profits such as Angel Flight East Kootenay have been easing the patient transport strain in that region. The fully volunteer-run service provides free air travel for patients in the East Kootenay to medical appointments in Kelowna.

Additionally, CSS operates Wheels of Hope which was launched in 2010 and provides volunteer transport for cancer patients in Nelson, Trail and Castlegar.

The closest tertiary care hospital in Nelson is often Kelowna General Hospital, where many local patients must travel to receive specialized care.