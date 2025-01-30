Local forestry advocates react to Green Party leader resignation

A local forestry advocate is weighing in on Sonia Furstenau's decision to step down as the leader of the BC Green Party.

Joe Karthein, founder of the Nelson-based Save What’s Left Conservation Society, said that while he sees Furstenau's departure as a loss, he does not expect it to have a major impact on the forestry industry.

“I do think it's a tragic loss… But I don't see it as being a game changer for the industry itself,” said Karthein. “I see it as a tragic loss for British Columbians that we've lost such a strong voice.”

Furstenau’s resignation comes months after she failed to reclaim her Victoria-Beacon Hill riding seat. She has led the party since 2020 and was a two-term MLA for the Cowichan Valley.

The BC Greens still hold two seats in the provincial government, with Rob Botterell elected in Saanich North and the Islands, and Valeriote winning in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky.

Karthein said that the party now faces the challenge of finding a new leader who is capable of influencing forestry policy on an economic level.

"It leaves massive shoes to fill,” he said. ‘We need people in the Green Party that can affect the current forestry policy in B.C. on an economic basis. They have to rip the band-aid off, and it may hurt a little bit for a couple of years.”

On a local level, Karthein praised Kootenay Central MLA Brittany Anderson for bringing attention to forestry-related issues.

“I have a lot of respect for her,” he said. “I think she's trying to change the system from within.”

However, he believes the Green Party could gain more influence by contesting close-riding elections in future campaigns.

“Ridings where they have a good chance,” Karthein said. “Worst-case scenarios are still pretty good.”

Jeremy Valeriote, MLA for West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, will serve as interim party leader until a leadership race is held to determine Furstenau's success.