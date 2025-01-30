RDCK resource recovery facility fees set to increase next month

Photo: Contributed

If you play you will pay at waste disposal facilities across the regional district.

A 10 per cent increase to all tipping fees — paid by those who dispose of waste in a landfill — will kick in at Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) landfills and transfer stations starting Feb. 1.

The RDCK board of directors approved the recommendations out of a study from RDCK environmental coordinator, Todd Johnston. The recommended 10 per cent increase to tipping fees at RDCK resource recovery facilities is in line with the draft 2025 RDCK Financial Plan.

“As waste management becomes more complex, capital and operating costs, which include fuel, labour, insurance, interest on borrowing repayment, and more stringent regulatory requirements, continue to increase,” he explained.

“Additionally, sufficient reserve funds are required to minimize future borrowing costs and fund a number of long-term projects such as landfill upgrades and infrastructure replacement.”

The RDCK is committed towards operating “user pay” facilities, Johnston said in the study, meaning those who generate waste pay for its disposal, with cost per bag rising to $4.50.

“The purpose of this is to financially incentivize diversion,” he said.

The bylaw also has made changes to promote diversion of organic waste to composting facilities, through the acceptance of compostable plastic bag liners, produced from biomass, for their environmental benefits and competitive pricing.

As a result of recommendations from the study, some price changes fell outside of the 10 per cent increase. Staff recommended that the higher percentage price increases be brought into effect through a separate amendment bylaw; and that a three-month transition period be allotted to help commercial customers adjust their budgets and quotes to reflect the significant price increases for wood waste, soils, rubble and the loss of the cheaper “loads” category for yard and garden waste.

“Price increases, for materials that exceed 10 per cent, particularly contaminated and clean wood, will have an impact on the budgets and quotes for businesses in the construction, demolition and renovation industries, as well as residents renovating their homes,” Johnston said in the study.