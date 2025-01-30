2025 Pink Whistle campaign launched to raise money for B.C. Cancer Foundation

Photo: submitted

On Friday the stripes from the hardwood are donning pink as the Pink Whistle campaign kicks off for the month of February in B.C.

Basketball referees in B.C. are committing to the cause — “Call a Foul on Cancer” campaign — and in the 16th year of the campaign over 600 referees are involved.

People can help by watching and sharing a 2025 video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/49OiaZAVBuI

In addition, people can make a donation via the campaign’s dedicated 2025 donation page and collect a tax receipt:

“Support the officials wearing pink whistles, pink lanyards and pink striped shirts in February,” noted a website on the provincial campaign. “Please feel free to talk to officials before or after the game and tell them your stories. We know that everyone has someone who has been affected via cancer.”

The campaign — which runs through Feb. 22 — has raised over $280,000 for the B.C. Cancer Foundation in its first 15 years.