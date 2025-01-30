City’s vulnerable population creates ‘challenges’ in the downtown campground

Photo: City campground

Sometimes location works against a business’ success.

For the Nelson city campground, its downtown location is appealing for travellers who want to camp and walk to the downtown to indulge in the array of offerings of Baker Street and beyond.

It is also close to the sphere of influence of the street culture and vulnerable populations of Nelson. In its last season operation, the campground — which operates from May 1 to Oct. 15 with 51 assorted sites — had some trying times, said City of Nelson’s youth and community programs manager, Terry Wilkinson, the manager of the campground.

“This past season (the campground) presented challenges with a higher volume of interactions with the most vulnerable members of our community,” she told city council in her annual report on the service.

“We have a young staff team in the campground … and I really feel that there is value in offering specific training to our campground staff to provide them with the skills necessary to successfully and respectfully interact with those most vulnerable members of our population.”

The comment sparked the attention of Coun. Jesse Woodward.

“Were your staff under duress because of the situation?” he asked. “Was it a personal safety issue?”

“I don’t believe so,” Wilkinson replied. “It was more of being challenged outside of their skill set and level of life experiences.”

“Because I find that appalling that we are hiring young people and they are being put under duress to do a summer job,” Woodward stated. “So, whatever happens around the policy upgrades, I feel that staff safety has to be top priority there. I’m hoping we can find some ways to protect these young people.”

He sensed there was something that did not go well last summer at the campground, and he asked Wilkinson again if she could elaborate.

“I think it is not just unique to the Nelson campground in that we do have overt drug use in the streets, we do have vulnerable populations that are struggling, and we are centrally located to the downtown core,” said Wilkinson. “So we are not too far from where some of the action goes down.”

As a result, the campground has reached a critical point in time in which it needs to make strong decisions regarding its status as a recreational site for tourists visiting the region, said Wilkinson.

“The campground, at times, can be viewed as a temporary housing alternative,” she said. “And our young staff team experienced many challenges with this particular demographic that views our property as a temporary housing option.”

The current campground policy allows a maximum stay of 14 consecutive days, but there is a loophole. If the guest leaves for at least one night they can come back for an additional 14-day stay.

Wilkinson said other campgrounds in the region limit a guest’s stay to 14 days for the season.

“It would eliminate camp guests using the property as a temporary housing, which generated many complaints and unsafe situations for other camp guests,” she explained.

Coun. Jesse Peneiro wondered about the longer stays and what the conflicts might be.

“One camp guest that returned day-to-day often did not have the funds to pay for the spot outright so it was extended every day, and they did not respect the checkout times,” said Wilkinson. As a result, bylaw officers had to stop by each day and check on guest, to see if they would pay or if they were leaving.

“It adds a lot to a young staff to announce themselves outside a tent, hoping that someone hasn’t (overdosed) over the course of an evening, to make sure they are okay,” she said. “I’m not saying they can’t stay at the campground, I just think they should have a little more respect for the policies. You can’t expect to just roll out of bed at 2 p.m. and expect to pay for the next day.”

“Is that sort of behaviour dictated by how long people are staying, or is it that some people are just jerks?” asked Peneiro.

“Some people are just jerks … it’s just been really challenging for the staff,” Wilkinson replied. “It’s a pattern. I’m just bringing awareness to a pattern staff have been seeing over the last year.”

The intent of the city campground — and by default its policy — was to provide spots for as many people as possible who wanted to visit the area and camp, said city chief administrative officer Kevin Cormack.

“So, no matter your behaviour, you didn’t spend your whole summer in one site,” he said. “It was to allow more people to enjoy camping in Nelson.”

Cormack hinted that the campground policy discussion will likely entail some philosophical discussion as well.

“Council needs to give some thought on what is the intent in the campground: is it to provide housing for those that don’t have ongoing housing, or is it more tourist accommodation?” he said.