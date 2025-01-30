Applications for grants for community outdoor initiatives now open

Photo: Bella Coola Resource Society

Living in the midst of an outdoor recreational paradise has its merits, but it also has its costs.

Such as the cost to maintain, enhance and create recreational infrastructure, sometimes an insurmountable cost for community and volunteer groups.

Community groups across the region have an opportunity to secure funding for outdoor initiatives as the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC (ORCBC) has launched its second intake of the Outdoor Recreation Fund of BC grant program.

The grant opportunity is designed to empower communities and volunteer organizations in its efforts to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities and stewardship across the province.

The Outdoor Recreation Fund of BC grant program provides financial support to community-based projects that align with three core objectives:

Outdoor access and infrastructure: Supporting the maintenance and enhancement of outdoor recreation infrastructure such as trails, climbing crags, boat launches and signage;

Stewardship and education: Promoting responsible outdoor use through educational and stewardship initiatives that foster community engagement while minimizing environmental, cultural and safety impacts; and

Inclusive participation: Cultivating accessible, inclusive and diverse outdoor recreation opportunities by encouraging participation in outdoor recreation for under-represented groups.

By the numbers

Funding amounts typically range from $2,000 to $10,000, and grants will be available for charities, non-profits, local governments and Indigenous governments.

During the program’s inaugural intake in 2024, ORCBC announced 30recipients across the province, awarding a total of $250,711 in grants.

“We received an overwhelming number of excellent applications in our first intake last year,” said Tomke Augustin, grant program manager at ORCBC.

“The proposed projects revealed incredible contributions to outdoor enhancement, education, stewardship, and inclusive participation. Beyond these vital impacts, many projects also showcased their potential to boost local economies and foster economic diversification in rural communities across the province.”

The first intake clearly demonstrated the need for more funding to maintain and advance outdoor infrastructure, said Eric Vanderkruk, board chair of ORCBC.

“This grant program amplifies our commitment to advocate for the outdoor recreation sector and ensure that future generations can safely enjoy our beautiful natural spaces,” he said.

The creation of this grant program was made possible by a one-time, $10-million grant from the province of BC in May 2023. This grant established an endowment fund — the Outdoor Recreation Fund of BC — whose income will serve as a perpetual funding source for the program.