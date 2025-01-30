Worker sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries at Castlegar construction site

Photo: Contributed Photo: Samantha Holomay

A person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries at a construction site in Castlegar on Jan. 29.

The incident occurred at a construction site of the Kalesnikoff’s new mass timber facility in Castlegar, sources say.

Emergency crews, including Castlegar Fire, BC Ambulance, The Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association, and RCMP responded to the site just before 11:30 a.m.

The incident involved a sub-contractor and was not directly related to the construction of the building. Investigations are reportedly underway by WorkSafeBC and the sub-contractor involved.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details emerge.