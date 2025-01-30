Edgewood family challenges CFIA cull order in court, seeking 30-day stay 

Photo: Katie Pasitney

The Edgewood farmers facing a Canadian Food Inspection Agency cull order are heading to court today in an attempt to delay the order for 30 days.

The family of farmers, including Katie Pasitney and her relatives, will appear via Zoom to contend for a stay order, arguing for independent testing before any further action is taken and a delay of the cull.

The Department of Justice Canada has confirmed it would be representing the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in court.

“This is an uphill battle,” said Katie Pasitney, co-owner of the Edgewood Ostrich farm, Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. “We’ve been told to not expect the decision to be overturned.”

The court proceeding will be held in Vancouver, however, the family will appear remotely. The hearing will be open to the public, and viewers can join through a courthouse Zoom link.

The family is requesting a 30-day stay or extension to conduct independent tests on their animals, arguing that the CFIA’s current methods “lack transparency.”

“I encourage people to attend and show their support,” said Pasitney.

The case has garnered support from across the country, some whom are camping near her farm in anticipation of the ruling.

A follow-up report will be published after the hearing, with updates on the court's decision and the potential next steps. As it stands right now, the cull order is still in place for Feb. 1.