Nelson landscaping business starts green trend, becoming first all electric lawn care company

Photo: Shawna Woelke Photo: Shawna Woelke is the owner of Lettuce Lawn and Garden and is the first lawn care business in Nelson to go fully electric.

A local lawn care business is making the switch to electric equipment to help promote sustainable lawn care.

Shawna Woelke, owner of Lettuce Lawn and Garden, is moving toward using battery-powered tools and reducing emissions.

“We’re mostly electric already,” said Woelke. “ I’ve been struggling to let go of my gas mower because it works so well … I think the technology is finally there, so this year, I’m buying an electric mower to see how it goes."

Woelke’s journey into landscaping wasn’t traditional. Before purchasing her company she worked for years as a server and had never mowed a lawn.

“But something drew it to me … After COVID, I realized I didn’t want to do that forever, so I started looking into landscaping,” she said.

Despite initial setbacks—including having trouble finding the right fit for her skills and skepticism from employers about handling physically demanding work— she landed a job with a local landscaping company. A year later, when the owner decided to sell she jumped at the opportunity to take over the business.

Photo: Shawna Woelke Photo: Shawna Woelke purchased the landscaping company Lettuce Lawn and Garden in 2020.

“I couldn’t tell you the difference between cedar and pine at the time. But the women who worked there were so helpful. I could send them pictures and they’d guide me. I couldn't have done it without them.”

Now, with five years of experience under her belt, Woelke is focused on pushing the industry forward by embracing electric landscaping equipment.

Woelke said her decision to switch to battery-powered tools stems from wanting to become more efficient and sustainable.

“The pollution that gas machines have, the waste … It's just way easier, the mechanisms are much lighter so we can work longer without being tired. It's just less maintenance, less fuel.”

Though electric landscaping tools are gaining popularity, Woelke said she doesn’t know of any businesses similar to her own in Nelson that have made the switch just yet.

“Which really surprises me,” she said. “But maybe I can start the trend.”