Man charged with assault with a weapon after recent machete attack in Nelson

Charges have been laid against a Nelson man in connection with an alleged attack with a machete last week.

A charge of assault with a weapon has been sworn against Nelson resident Mikhail Reid following an incident where he struck another man with a machete last week.

Nelson Police Department officers responded to several 911 calls on Tuesday, Jan. 21, reporting that a man was being attacked with a knife. Officers arrived at the scene within two minutes and placed Reid under arrest.

He was taken into custody and held overnight for a bail hearing.

“The exact circumstances that led to the assault are still under investigation,” noted NPD community safety officer Silk Edwards. “The victim was known to Reid and police do not believe there is a risk to the public at this time.”

Reid was released from custody with conditions by a judge after his bail hearing. His next court appearance is schedule for Feb. 4.