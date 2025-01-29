Town of Creston extends fire protection agreement until 2025

Photo: Town of Creston

A one-year extension for a fire prevention service agreement with the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has been approved by the Town of Creston.

During its Jan. 28 meeting, council approved amendments that would extend agreements made to ensure continued support for fire services in several areas. The agreements that were made with the mayor and corporate officer have been extended until Dec. 31, 2025. The previous agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2024.

The areas that will have renewed support fire services are as follows:

West Creston Fire protection

Wynndel Lakeview Fire Protection

Arrow Creek Fire Protection

Canyon Lister Fire Protection

Canyon Lister Firehall

In 2023, Creston Valley Fire Services responded to a total of 162 incidents. There were 33 fire-related calls, 106 medical emergencies, 23 motor-vehicle accidents and 10 public services calls.

The amendment was approved and adopted by the council.

As the Town of Creston and the RDCK collaborate with fire services during the creation of their Fire Service Master Plan for 2025, the extension aims to beef up emergency response services in the Creston Valley.