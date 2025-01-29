Creston introduces maternity, paternity benefits for municipal employees

Photo: Contributed Photo: Istock

Creston has introduced a maternity and paternity benefit plan for their municipal employees.

During a Jan. 27 meeting, council discussed the plan's amendments and outlined how it would be implemented.

Under the plan, eligible full-time employees who work for at least 12 months can receive a benefit that covers 75 per cent of their salary for 26 weeks. The plan also includes continued enrollment in standard health, dental and insurance plan benefits.

However, the Town of Creston can amend or terminate the plan, with notice to employees. Additionally, a separate maternity and paternity policy applies to Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) members as part of the B.C. Labour Code.

According to Statistics Canada, since 2007 employed mothers with a child under one year old who were on maternity leave have remained stable, ranging from 75 per cent to 78 per cent. B.C. has one of the lower proportions in the country at 68.6 per cent of employed mothers on leave.

As of 2022, the proportion for parental leave has remained low. For employed fathers it remained below nine per cent since 2007 and 7.3 per cent in 2022.

Employees must apply for EI benefits through Service Canada, and vacation pay during the leave does not apply.