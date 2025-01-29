Cold weather sends outdoor ice aficionados over the boards for a brisk skate

Photo: Malcolm Fitz-Earle Panorama of rink, nearby shelter and toilet building, snow and mountains.

Return to cold weather means ‘game on’ around region for skating on outdoor rinks.

It’s a Canadian rite-of-passage — to skate on an outdoor rink — and even in the downhill culture of Nelson the passion for a quick turn on frozen water is nationalistically satisfying.

Try a tour of the region’s outdoor rinks while the cold weather lasts, with a few frozen watering holes for the brave, starting with one of the slickest-looking outdoor offerings in Blewett.

The Blewett Community Society has flooded and cleared the Morning Mountain rink, with the opening of the ice surface taking place last weekend.

“They enjoyed a great selection of delicious food, a warm fire, and perfect ice conditions for skating and hockey,” noted a message from the society about the weekend’s first skaters. “The

rink is open all the time, so come on up while the ice is at its best.”

Right in Nelson’s backyard is Uphill’s Lion’s Park outdoor rink, maintained by former U.S. college hockey standout Jan Pajerski and a team of dedicated Uphill minions. The rink is lit most nights until 10 p.m. and the shinny competition is fierce, featuring some of Nelson Minor Hockey Association’s top up-and-coming talent.

Rinks are built and maintained in the Slocan Valley, with Slocan Park’s outfield offering (maintained by Hippy Hockey legend, Blair Jewell) beside the Slocan Valley Co-op as one of the best skates in the southern valley.

If you are adventurous and want to skate further into the wilderness, the tennis courts in Slocan have been flooded and the ice is premium (and lit) and a fire is often burning nearby. Each night hosts an evolving collection of locals in an all-ages shinny game, with tube skates and dreadlocks occasionally being sighted.

On the frozen H2O front, Cottonwood Lake is about as Canadian as you can get by skating on a frozen lake, surrounded by the forest and mountain ranges. Similar to some frozen skateable inlets at Kokanee Creek Provincial Park, the experience is stunning and the crack of the ice under your blade as you glide across the frozen surface is more adrenalizing than any cup of coffee in town.