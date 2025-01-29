RDCK efficiency study recommends Winlaw Recycling Depot for closure in 2025

Photo: Timothy Schafer

It’s better to reduce than to reuse when it comes to recycling.

With that in mind, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is reducing the number of its rural recycling centres — its satellite facilities — with the Winlaw recycling depot on the chopping block.

“Sometime” this year the depot will be closed, saving the regional district $33,382 on an annual basis, “while still providing residents a high level of service,” noted a report from regional district staff at the West Resource Recovery Committee meeting on Jan. 7.

The results from the Resource Recovery System Efficiency study also recommended moving forward with the closure of Riondel and Kokanee Park Marina (closed late last year) depots.

Last year the RDCK undertook a system efficiency study to gain a better understanding of the costs of managing specific waste materials, as well as to identify options for improving cost effectiveness and equitability across the region.

The study identified existing tipping fees were not sufficient to cover the current cost of disposal for most materials.

“As a result, the shortfall has been made up through taxation, which impacts everyone regardless of individual waste generation and diversion efforts,” the study read.

Winlaw was one of three regional district facilities that received less than 50 kilograms of waste per hour of operation — with Riondel and Kokanee Park Marina rounding out the three.

“These three facilities represent potential opportunities to reduce cost as each is in close proximity to other RDCK recycling facilities,” the report from GHD of Vancouver said.

Winlaw recycling depot is approximately 19 kilometres from the Slocan Transfer Station and core recycling depot.

Even at low weekly hours of operation, the cost of maintaining and operating the three facilities is over $100,000 per year.

“Which is significant considering that only 73 tonnes of materials were collected from these three facilities in 2022,” the report noted.